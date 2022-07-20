From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has restated that sports remains a cardinal focus of his government.

Diri who made the declaration at the grand finale of the Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament, popularly known as the Prosperity Cup, at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa, stressed that his administration will continue to ensure the state is regarded as the home of sports in the country.

He assured more sporting events would soon be unfolded, urging youth and sports stakeholders to up their game and get ready for the competitions.

Diri described the just concluded national scrabble tournament which ended at the weekend in Yenagoa, where over two hundred players from all over the country participated, as one of the best events ever, going by the accolades he is receiving from stakeholders of the scrabble federation.

Speaking on the Governor’s Cup, the State Chief Executive congratulated the finalists, and all the two hundred and six teams that participated in the competition, urging the losers to brave up for the next edition.

Diri, who presented the trophy and prize money to the winners, Eternal Grace Ministry, (EGM) FC, pointed out that sport remains a veritable tool towards engaging youth in the state.

According to him, his government was willing to do more to ensure youths are encouraged to shun cultism, drug abuse, and other social vices, capable of ruining their lives.

The curtains of the fourth edition of the Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament ended with hard fighting Eternal Grace Ministry, EGM FC of Yenagoa lifting the trophy in a spectacular fashion scoring two goals in two minutes to end the dream of Ocean boys, Odioma FC of Brass winning the tournament.

EGM FC of Yenagoa as the champion went home with a reward of five million naira, first runner up Odioma FC got a reward of N2.5 million naira ,third place winners, Agbere FC received one million naira (1,000,000) for their effort, while Anyama Ogbia, were rewarded with five hundred naira for their fourth place finish