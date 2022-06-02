From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Twenty players have been spotted by the foreign scouts who stormed Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, for the ongoing Governor’s Football Tournament christened popularly known as ‘Prosperity Cup’.

The scouts, comprising both local and foreign, had visited the state with the hope of identifying raw talents for possible trials abroad and had since returned to their base, promising to reveal the players that caught their attention.

A statement from the Media Officer of the tournament, Patrick Ndubuisi stated that the Director-General of the Prosperity Cup, Mr Ono Akpe hinted that the scouts have disclosed that ten out of the twenty players, will soon be invited officially for trials outside the country.

Mr Akpe who was elated by the development reiterated that his joy will be completed once the players are successful in their trials and sign professional contracts abroad.

“This has been our vision, that from this tournament which has come to stay, to give potential footballers the opportunity to showcase their skills so that they can be spotted and move on to play professional football in both local and foreign clubs.”

“We are already working on inviting the scouts for a second time, and that will be towards the end of the competition, and I believe that more players will be discovered because we intend to present more selected players, than what we brought in this phase.

“Once again I wish to thank His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, for his great support of this competition. This is about the most successful so far because of what we are achieving. I thank the Youth and Sports Development Commissioner, Hon Daniel Igali, and other stakeholders for their various contributions, and we hope it gets better in the future.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing Prosperity Cup is one game away from reaching the Round of 16 stage, with Opolo, Amarata, and EGM FC, joining the list of those that have progressed from the last set of games.

Opolo community defeated hard fighting Federal Medical Centre two goals to one at the Opolo Centre while at the BDGS centre, Amarata community defeated one of the tournament favourites, Bayelsa Medical University, 5-4 on penalties, after a goalless draw, with Agbura losing to Akaba 5-3 on penalties after a two-all draw in the other game.

The last preliminary game between Famgbe community and Akaba is underway at the BDGS Centre, Yenagoa.

Other teams that have made it to the Round of 16 include, UAC FC from Akassa centre, Odioma FC from Brass Centre, Peretorugbene FC from Isampou centre, Agbayama FC from Agge centre, Agoro FC from Ebedebiri centre, Agbere FC from Sagbama centre, Anyama Ogbia FC from Otuokpoti centre, Opume FC from Otuasega, Okoroma Tereke FC from Okoroma Tereke centre, Amassoma FC from Amassoma centre, and Osokama FC from Oporoma centre.

