From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Records are being set at the ongoing Bayelsa football tournament tagged Prosperity Cup with sensational results.

At the weekend the Nembe City FC which defeated Kpogbokiri community with 11 goals to 2 was one of the thirteen teams that have booked their place in the next round.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In another of the record-making matches, Bebelebiri community put twelve goals past Osiri FC one player, Ernest Peremobowei emerging the ‘snonman’ scoring eight goals.

Christ Embassy FC playing at the Opolo Centre defeated NYSC FC by five goals to nil with goals from Amos Tonye, Kilete Micah, Maxwel Super, Kesiye Ebimobowei and Maxwell Cousin.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

At the Opolo centre Medical University which defeated the defending champions at the opening game have defeated Megastar in the second round.

Also College of Midwifery joined the Medical University to progress to the second round with a victory over Okoroma community.

Fixtures played on Tuesday saw Church of God Mission defeating Swali FC by four goals to three on penalties after both teams played 1-1 at full time.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .