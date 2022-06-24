From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Football lovers and stakeholders have commended Governor Douye Diri for increasing the Cup prize for the winner of the Bayelsa Governor’s Cup tagged: “Prosperity Cup”.

The Cup Prize had been increased from five million naira to N10million for the winner of the tournament which enters the round of 16 on Saturday.

Speaking on the increase of the Cup Prize, a former board member of the Nigeria Federation and member Confederation of African Football (CAF) medical committee, Dr Peter Singabele said the gesture demonstrated the Governor Diri’s love for sports in the state.

According to him the increase did not come as a surprise because Diri’s commitment and love for sports has ensured Bayelsa state has continued to attract global attention.

Also speaking, Director General of the Prosperity Cup, Mr. Onoriode Akpe, thanked Governor Douye Diri for the continuous support for the biggest grassroots showpiece in Nigeria.

He stated that the governor’s commitment to the tournament has shown that he is eager to see Bayelsa youths shun social vices by participating in sports.

Mr Akpe pointed out that the governor’s undiminished support for sports development has shown that the prosperity mantra of his administration is real.

He seized the opportunity to call youths in the state to make use of the opportunity by eschewing violence, cultism, drug abuse while preaching peace and brotherly love for a prosperous Bayelsa State.

Zonal Vice President Youth Sports Federation of Sports, (YFSON), Mr. Kali Gwegwe, stated that the Cup Prize would spur participating teams in the tournament to try to win.

The Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Mr Alambo Datonye lauded Diri for the show of love to Bayelsa youths, noting that since the commencement of the competition, crime rate has reduced in the state capital and across the eight local government area of the State.

Grassroots coach and member of the Prosperity Cup Technical Committee, Ada Gwegwe called on multinational oil companies operating in the state to key into the development of sports, stating that government cannot bear the burden alone.

Meanwhile the round of 16 will begin on Sunday across the designated centres in the state, tournament favourites Eternal Grace Ministry(EGM) FC locking horns with Opuokun FC at Ebedebiri centre.

Other fixtures include Amarata FC coming up against former Champions Peretorugbene FC while at the Nembe Centre Opume FC from Ogbia Local Government Area will take on Okoroma – Tereke FC for the first match and Opolo FC will battle Odioma FC at the Nembe City stadium by 3pm in the second match of the day.