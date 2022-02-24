From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Organisers of the Bayelsa Governor’s Cup, formerly known as Restoration Cup, now tagged Prosperity Cup, have announced April 10, 2022 for the commencement of the 4th edition of the tournament.

The announcement was after Governor Douye Diri gave the go ahead to the organisers, assuring them of his total support for the competition.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Director General of the tournament, Ono Akpe, said the competition would last for 12 weeks and it would involve various communities, faith based organizations and institutions in Bayelsa State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him the organisers are using this year’s edition to target footballers at the age of 21 as part of efforts to discover young talents among footballers in Bayelsa.

Akpe commended Governor Diri and the sports journalists for their overwhelming support for the grassroots football tournament.

He also announced that scouts from FIFA would be around during the competition and called on the private sector to get involved in the development of sports in the state.