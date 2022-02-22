From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Organizers of the Bayelsa Governor’s cup formerly known as Restoration Cup now tagged Prosperity Cup have announced April 10, 2022 for the commencement of the 4th edition of the tournament.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The announcement was after Governor Douye Diri gave the go ahead to the organisers assuring them of his total support for the competition.

Director General of the tournament Mr Ono Akpe who disclosed this in a press briefing said the competition would last for 12 weeks and it would involve various communities, faith based organizations and institutions in Bayelsa state.

According to him the organisers are using this year’s edition to target footballers at the age of 21 as part of efforts to discover young talents among footballers in Bayelsa.

Akpe commended Governor Diri and the Sports writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN for their overwhelming support for the grassroots football tournament.

He also announced that scouts from FIFA would be around during the competition and called on the private sector to get involved in the development of sports in the state.

From the time-table released, sales of forms would commence on March 30 while the official draws would take place on April 5th with Governor Douye Diri presenting jerseys to the various teams.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

From the schedule of the tournament , two teams are expected to emerge in each local government area while the knockout stage starts from the 14 to 18 of May, 2022 at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa with the quarter finals coming up on the 20th to 26 of May and the semi finals scheduled to begin on 26 of May.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Daniel Igali in his remarks said due to the state’s sports success story in 2021, the government was committed to developing talents that would play for the various cadres of the national teams in the country.

Mr.Igali stressed that the state government hopes to consolidate on the successes recorded in the sports sector last year where Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens emerged Aiteo Cup champions in Benin City, Edo State.

He also highlighted the brilliant display by the State contingent in the 20th National Sports Festival in Benin City where Bayelsa state outperformed thirty four other states and the Federal Capital Territory.