Let me begin by revealing that we now have sales centres in Uyo, Calabar, and Umuahia for our herbal remedies. This is in addition to our branches in Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos. Besides, we also have agents across the country. For well over a month, yours faithfully had taken a vacation to observe some rest, but now we are now back and better to continue to offer all the necessary help healthwise.

Though during my vacation, it was not only about taking some rest, it was also an opportunity to observe new environment and explore new herbs and come out with new herbal remedies that can further help my patients. Apart from oberving the needed rest, for the first time I was able to meet face to face with people in different parts of Nigerian, where I have through The Saint Medical Foundation, carried out seminars on a number of health issues especially prostate enlargement and urinary issues in men.

I was able to meet the less privileged men in remote areas to address prostate enlargment issues and cancer, highlighting the major disturbing symptoms men go through such as excess urination, urinary retention, urinary urgency and inability to completely empty the bladder, I was surprised about the large number of men who visited me at the seminar. In some quarters, we were able to offer free medicals and also gave out our formular prostalyn herbal at a reasonable discounted cost. Over the years, we have through our research developed herbal formulars for prostatete enlargement, diabetes, athritis, asthma, staphylococcus, high BP, anti – cancer herbal formulars, ulcer herbal remedies, sickle cell condition, weight gain and weightloss herbs, fibroids and fertility herbs for men and women, etc. The latest, is that we have identified herbs that are dcocumented and found to be a reliable remedy for hepatitis.

I will subsequently be discussing the above highlighted topics in the next edition of this write up, but let me first discuss prostate enlargement, urinary problems in men and male and female infertility.

PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT AND URINARY PROBLEMS

The prostate is an important organ in every man that helps in the production of siemens, and when it is enlarged it can put pressure on the urethra and the urinary bladder and therefore can lead to sudden urinary blockage, difficult urination, excess and urgent urination at night, and inability to completely empty the bladder during urination, and another risky stage of any prostate enlargement is if the PSA(prostate specific antigen) is not monitored and if elevated, can lead to prostate cancer, and doctors may suggest Biopsy test.

A normal P.S.A ranges from 0-4ngl, but for any man who cares about his health whose P.S.A level is elevated above the normal level of 0-4ngl depending on the man’s age should seek for urgent medical advise and treatment. We have also made tremendous progress in handling prostate matters, and today we have living testimonies. Urgency and frequent urination especially at night are obvious symptoms that should not be taken for granted. We have an independent medical laboratory outfit managed by accredited and licensed professionals who can help our patients conduct PSA test before our treatment. Between the ages of 40 years and above every man should have done prostate scan and P.S.A tests with or without any symptoms. Early detection of prostate enlargement and cancer saves men’s life by large extent.

United States of America Prostate Health Society says that prostate problems are on the rise all over the world. For our treatment, we rely on documented and well researched herbal formulars, for instance, prostalyn herbal is certified by Nafdac.

Now let me discuss male and female infertility. (let me share this testimony again which I have shared before). Some three months ago, a lady in her late 30s came to my office and was looking so frustrated. Though she was properly dressed, but she was obviously not happy. She was even reluctant to pay for our consultation fees. When she managed to pay, my Secretary ushered her into my office. Again when she was now seated, she was reluctant to narrate her health problems to me. When I asked her questions to know her medical

> history, all she did was to give me several medical

> laboratory results which I studied while she sat down

> watching me. As I looked at several laboratory

> results which she conducted in different medical laboratory

> in Lagos and London, I discovered that her URINE

> CULTURE test, H.V.S AND PELVIC SCAN SHOWED STAPHYLOCOCCUS,

> CANDIDIASIS, P.I.D i.e PELVIC INFLAMATORY DISEASES AND

> FIBROID. Among the results she handed over to me, I

> also discovered that the husband’s test result showed that

> he had oligospermia, which means that the sperm count

> was less than 20 million sperm per milliliter of

> siemen. Having being acquainted with the

> information from her laboratory resuts, I now asked her, how

> long has she been married and she said 7 years. and I asked

> her again, whether her menses is ok and she replied and said

> that it was scanty. She also said that she does not ovulate

> at all. And after confirmatory tests conducted in one of our

> medical diagnoses laboratory managed by professionals, we

> found out that she was not ovulating within the ovulatory

> timing. I remembered that I placed the lady and her husband

> on a number of fertility herbs and anti-infection herbs.

> These herbs are specialized fertility herbs documented by Dr

> Hoffman a former lecturer at the University of Wales and

> former President of American Guild of Herbalists. And just

> while the lady and her husband were still on the herbs

> for a short while the lady became pregnant.

> She had returned from London

> only last week and came to my office to break the good news

> to me that she is now pregnant and of course I remembered

> how that she looked frustrated when she came to my office

> some three months ago and thank God she is now expecting a

> baby and looking very cheerful. These herbs have a

> long history of helping infertile men and women to have

> children. To the glory of God I have documented a

> number of couples who are my living testimonies. They took

> our herbs and are today proud parents. Some have gone ahead

> to have upto two and three children having benefited from

> our herbs to the glory of God. The herbs can regulate menses

> even in absence of menses at all – amenorrhea. The

> herbs can boost up the sperm count upto 20 million sperm per

> milliliter of siemen or more, and even help to produce

> spermatozoa where there is no ejaculation of

> spermatozoa at all, a case of azospermia. I give a lot of

> thanks to God and credit to Dr Hoffman whose

> medical article on medicinal fertility herbs have helped us

> in tackling the issue of male and female

> infertility. Causes of male infertility can be

> categorized into sperm abnormalities, structural problems or

> medical disorders. Many factors can affect a womans

> ability to ovulate (monthly release of an egg from the

> ovaries] conceive or carry a pregnancy to full term.

> However, infertility can be associated with structural

> disorders or hormonal imbalance. Having stated the above

> about male and female infertility, It is now very certain

> that problems of infertility should not be attributed to

> women a lone. There are also notable factors in men

> that have contributed to male infertility among couples. Let

> me start by stating them as follows: Presence of

> bacteria infections such as: Staphylococcus,

> Streptococcus, e- coli, gonococcus, coliform,etc. Other

> factors associated with male infertility are the issues of

> Oligospermia (a condition where the sperm count is less

> than 20million sperm per milliliter of siemen or azospermia

> where there is no ejaculation of spermatozoa at

> all. However, infection affects the sperm

> productivity. In the case of women, the presence of

> staphylococcus, streptococcus, e-coli, and other bacteria

> infections can also hinder a woman from conceiving or

> becoming a mother as these infections constitute pelvic

> inflammatory diseases (P.I.Ds}thereby spreading through the

> uterus i.e (the womb} and the ovaries and also can

> cause tubal blockage. As a result women may find it

> difficult to conceive and become proud

> mothers. How does a woman know that her

> inability to conceive are associated with

> infections? a. Monthly menstrual cycle may

> become irregular. Some women may realize that they

> don’t have a full regular cycle. Some see monthly cycle

> only for two days or it appears only for one day

> and does not continue for the next 3 to four days. In

> most cases we have realized that infections affect menstrual

> cycle thereby hindering a woman from becoming pregnant. Most

> women even get to a point where they don’t see their

> menses at all which is a case of amenorrhea.

> Intense Pelvic pains. Most women experience intense

> pains and these pains manifest more on their lower abdomen.

> Inability of a

> woman to ovulate are also another factor that may hinder her

> from becoming pregnant and these can also be caused by the

> presence of infections. In our herbal treatment, herbs

> called chast tree, mothersworth and chamomile are highly

> fertility herbs that can correct menstrual abnomalies and

> help women to ovulate properly but infections must be

> cleared as they are the fundamemtal problems.

> Another signs of infection in women are vaginal

> discharges. Not all discharges are ok. But discharges

> from women that are not pleasant

> are obvious signs of infections. And in our clinic we have

> specific herbal treatment for infections for couples.

> These herbs, no doubt comprises of certain documented herbs

> that can clear infections for both men and women. A

> number of couples have benefited from these treatment and

> are proud mothers and fathers today.

> Occasional itching, biting sensation on the

> skin, internal heat, waist pain, muscualar pains, cough

> conditions, stomach noise, body weakness are pointers that

> there may be infections and the test recommended below

> should be conducted immediately by couples. Pls note, we

> also have weight gain herbs, slimming herbs, hepatitis, anti

> thyroid and hyperthyroid herbs,endemetroisis, fibroid,

> ulcer, asthma, staph, and syphilis herbs, kidney and bladder

> infection herbs and various cancer herbs, also arthritis

> herbs, diabetes and high blood pressure herbs etc.

