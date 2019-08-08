Prostate has always been part of a male reproductive organ. It is a gland with the shape and size of a walnut, found below the bladder, just in front of the rectum. The prostate, is required to form some of the fluid in semen, which carries sperm from testicle when ejaculation occurs.

Dr. Yemi Adelana, a herbal therapist, gives more insight to the functionality of a prostate in men. He said prostate becomes larger as one grows.

“It’s a normal part of aging for most men. By the time a man reaches 40 years of age, his prostate becomes larger. It could have gone from the size of a walnut to the size of an apricot by the time one get to 60 years,” he said.

The prostate has the tendency to grow to the size of a lemon because it surrounds part of the urethra, and the enlarge prostate can squeeze the tube in the penis and thus cause problem when you try to urinate.

Adelana further explained some of the symptoms of prostate. He said it could cause weak or slow urinary stream; feelings of incomplete bladder emptying, difficulty starting urination, frequent urination and urgency to urinate;

Others include urinary stream that start and stop, split urination, inability to have a strong erection and pain before or after urination. Such problems eludes one until he is 50 years.

He defined prostate hyperplasia or prostate hypertrophy as a chronic disease found in the elderly men and equally a common disease of urology surgery. According to him, when some men gets to 45 years, the prostate generate two trends: some begins to shrink while other tend to hyperplasia, e.g. increase in volume.

He said: “Prostate calcification is a fibrosis; it’s a scar left by the prostate inflammation, a precursor of prostate stones. These stones are often accompanied with chronic prostatitis syndrome, and these lesions can be seen by B-ultrasonic examination. Due to the structural specificity of the prostate, there is generally no better method of treatment for calcification and stone.”