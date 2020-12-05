From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command says that it has arrested a prostitute over a customer’s death at a Port Harcourt brothel.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), disclosed this to reporters in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The sex worker in question, the police spokesman said, entertained the deceased customer in her room at the brothel, adding that the suspect was arrested by the Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters.

The Command’s spokesman said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has urged the Rivers Police Command to carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstance surrounding the death of the 40-year-old man.

The deceased, Enuduisu Odili, a native of Delta State, died in one of the brothels along Azikiwe Street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Odili’s younger brother, Chukwuemeka, stressed their call for police to unravel the circumstances that led to the victim’s death.

Chukwuemeka said they were suspecting foul play in the death of their brother as they were informed hours after the incident.

He called on the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, to ensure justice was served in the matter.

Sources tell Daily Sun that the dead customer lodged in the brothel on Thursday night, December 3, with a commercial sex worker.

The sources said the victim’s relatives were informed of his death on Friday, when they called his phone number and a police officer answered and asked them to come to the Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters, IIoabuchi, Mile 2 Diobu.