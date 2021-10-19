By Gabriel Dike

Graduands of Pacific Comprehensive College, Akowonjo, Lagos, have been admonished to protect its corporate integrity and remain worthy ambassadors of the school.

Principal of the college, Mrs. Chioma Ogunsola, who gave the advice at the 2021 valedictory service for 42 students, urged them to shun cultism and stay away from ignoble lifestyles.

Ogunsola reminded the 42 graduands that, as they go into the larger society, “It is imperative to realise that you have the corporate integrity of the school to represent and protect at all times.”

She warned them to be careful about the kind of friends they keep, especially as they move into tertiary institutions, because bad company corrupts good manner, adding “make friends with those who can challenge and influence you positively to greater heights.”

The principal lauded the teaching and non-teaching staff who tutored and nurtured the students from JSS1 to the conclusion of their secondary education.

In his address, the proprietor of Pacific Comprehensive College, Mr. Remigius Omosowon, described graduation as a momentous event and one that marks the parting of ways for a group of young boys and girls who have been together for three to six years.

He also described the occasion as a milestone that marks the end of a chapter and opens the doors for the start of another phase. The educationist gave them tips on how to excel in their chosen careers.

“No doubt, your education in this college has equipped you for success, the tools with which to take on the world. The secondary school years are the most important foundational stage in the preparation for a professional life or career for each and every one of these students.

“Not being afraid of failure helps in cultivating the innovators mindset. I want to charge you to cultivate the innovators’ mindset in all that you do. This means that you must develop the skill to create something new and better from existing situations by thinking out new ways of doing them,” Omosowon stated.

The guest speaker, Prof. Bankole Fagbohungbe, Department of Psychology, University of Lagos, acknowledged that Pacific College had equipped the 42 students to face their next task.

Fagbohungbe described the school as one of best in the country, which has produced graduates that are making waves in Nigeria and abroad.

He warned the students not to join cults, Internet scammers or engage in crime, sating, “Don’t derail your ambition in the university. The school has equipped you to achieve success.”

Emeka Oguamanam emerged the best overall graduating student. He had earlier won prizes for best science and English language student.

