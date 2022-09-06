From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday urged residents of the state to always protect government infrastructure from damage.
He stated this at Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government during the inauguration of Chief Adebisi Akande trumpet Bridge/Olajokun park – Adenuga junction-Oke Church-Olufi market road.
Oyetola explained that the project, apart from giving a facelift to the town, would also increase commercial and agricultural activities which the people of Gbongan and its environs are noted for.
He said the inauguration of the project was in further fulfillment of his commitment to the development of the ancient town and its people.
“The road we are inaugurating today witnessed massive deterioration due to diverted traffic to Gbongan township during the construction of Chief Adebisi Akande Trumpet Bridge at Gbongan junction.
“As a responsible and responsive government, we rose to the occasion to fix it to improve the socio-economic development of our people. The rehabilitation of the road will no doubt improve the socioeconomic life of the people and the town in significant ways.
“I appeal to all road users within and outside Gbongan not to engage in any act capable of undermining the newly-rehabilitated road. I urge them to refrain from practices that can contribute to the rapid deterioration of our roads such as dumping of refuse in the right of way of drainage and highways that can result in flood, arbitrary road cutting and burning of items on the surface of the road.
“I also urge you all to ensure that all government infrastructure in Gbongan is protected from damage,” Oyetola stated.
The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr Remi Omowaye, explained that many completed road projects are awaiting commissioning, saying that governor Oyetola is more concerned about project completion than commissioning.
According to him, the road used to be a route for the people of Bendel travelling from Ibadan and it was in terrible condition before the intervention of Oyetola.
He explained that the project gulped almost N300 million and was rehabilitated through the Ministry of Works and Transport’s direct labour team.
