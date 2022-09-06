From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday urged residents of the state to always protect government infrastructure from damage.

He stated this at Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government during the inauguration of Chief Adebisi Akande trumpet Bridge/Olajokun park – Adenuga junction-Oke Church-Olufi market road.

Oyetola explained that the project, apart from giving a facelift to the town, would also increase commercial and agricultural activities which the people of Gbongan and its environs are noted for.

He said the inauguration of the project was in further fulfillment of his commitment to the development of the ancient town and its people.

“The road we are inaugurating today witnessed massive deterioration due to diverted traffic to Gbongan township during the construction of Chief Adebisi Akande Trumpet Bridge at Gbongan junction.