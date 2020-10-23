Fred Itua, Abuja

Seventy senators from the South West geopolitical zone, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to protect lives and property of every Nigerian citizen.

They have also called on #EndSARS protesters to put an end to the ongoing agitation since the Federal Government has already set in motion moves to meet the demands made by the agitators.

The senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the country can’t afford to have key national infrastructure destroyed amidst dwindling resources.

The communique read: “We 17 elected Senators from the six South West States after our meeting state as follow. We recognise the right of citizens to ventilate their grievances by way of peaceful protests.

“We have received the 5-point demands of the genuine #EndSARS protesters and we identity with the demands. With our colleagues in the Senate, we have passed these demands to the Federal Executive for implementation.

“We deprecate unequivocally the use of brute force against peaceful protesters in the country.

“In view of the massive infrastructure deficit and precarious financial situation of the country, we condemn wanton destruction of public property and those of private individuals by hoodlums as this constitute bastardisation of the cause of genuine #EndSARS peaceful protesters.

“We enjoin the President and all security agencies to ensure security of lives and property in all parts of the country.

“We urge the #EndSARS protesters to exercise restraints to enable the government implement their demands.”