From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Vice Chancellor, Plateau State University Bokkos, Prof. Yohana Daniel Izam has tasked the University security services to be committed in the discharge of their duties in order to secure the University environment.

Prof. Izam who gave the charge while declaring open a three day training programme organized for staff of the security unit of the University said henceforth, strict penalties would be applied on any staff found wanting in the discharge of his duties.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, John Agam, the VC decried past incidences of security breaches on the Campus due to laxity on the part of some staff of the unit and tasked the Acting Chief Security Officer of the University to devise mechanisms for reward for diligent staff and punishment for erring staff.

The VC noted that new innovations in intelligence gathering and surveillance should be introduced moreso that surveillance cameras have been installed and security lighting situation on the Campus has been improved upon.

Prof. Izam said as part of the managements commitment to adequate security in the University,walkie talkies have been acquired and will soon be commissioned and urged the staff to put such gadgets to proper use to justify the purpose for which they were acquired.

He used the occasion to commend the Non Academic Staff Union of the University and the National Association of Academic Technologists for calling off the strike action earlier embarked upon saying this is a demonstration of their sensitivity to the challenges being faced by the government and the University which has made efforts to pay their salaries and settle some of their welfare issues.

Responding, Acting Chief Security Officer of the University, Istifanus Kurtong appreciated the University Management for employing more security personnel saying this will go a long way in addressing the security challenges faced by the University.

He also thanked Professor Izam for approving the purchase of new uniforms and other security kits and assured him of their commitment to protect the University from criminal elements.