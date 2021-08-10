From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Owerri North council of Imo State, Geoffrey Okorafor, has tasked South East governors to be alive to their responsibilities by protecting the people over incessant attacks by armed herdsmen.

He lamented the silence of the governors and political leaders from the South East over the daily killings and maiming of Ndigbo as a result of their political affiliations and selfish political interest.

The prelate also wondered why the governors could not collectively fund the regional security outfit (Ebubeagu) which they had established to tackle insecurity in the region.

The bishop, who made the call in his homily during Episcopal service of admission, induction and confirmation at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Emekuku, Owerri North council .

He said the ugly trend Igbo were experiencing is regrettable hence his appeal to the governors to, as a matter of urgency, drop their different political affiliations and face the reality which is the protection of lives and property of the governed.

Okoroafor said because of political affiliations and interest, most political leaders can no longer speak out but prefer keeping mum on issues that need their reactions to stop.

“The governors from the South East should drop party affiliations and focus more attention on the welfare and protection of Ndigbo. Anyone of you whose plan is to assist in slaughtering his own people and destruction of lives and property of the citizens shall face the wrath of God soon.

“Ndigbo should be protected by their leaders and not to be sold out for one political interest or the other. God is not blind, He is watching and unless our leaders turn a new leaf, the anger of God will descend and fight for the helpless,” the bishop said.

He called on the governors to rise to the challenges and start to protect their people from unnecessary killings by unknown invaders and security agents.

The bishop said the governors should immediately provide funds for the effective take off of the regional security outfit, Ebubeagu like the South West governors had done for the security of their people.

