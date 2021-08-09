From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Owerri North Council of Imo State, the Rt Rev Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okorafor, has tasked South East governors to be alive to their responsibilities by protecting the people over incessant attacks by armed herdsmen.

He lamented the seeming silence of the governors and political leaders from the South East over the daily killings and maiming of Igbos.

The prelate also wondered why the governors could not collectively fund the regional security outfit (Ebubeagu) which they had established to tackle insecurity in the region.

The Bishop who stated Sunday in his homily during Episcopal service of admission, induction and confirmation at St Stephen’s Anglican Church Emekuku, Owerri North Council.

Okoroafor noted that because of political affiliations and interests, most political leaders can no longer speak out but prefer keeping mum on issues that need their intervention.

‘The governors from the South East should drop party affiliations and focus more attention on the welfare and protection of Ndigbo. Anyone of you whose plan is to assist in slaughtering his own people and destruction of lives and properties of the citizens shall face the wrath of God soon.

‘Ndigbo should be protected by their leaders and not be sold out for one political interest or the other. God is not blind, He is watching and unless our leaders turn a new leaf, the anger of God will descend and fight for the helpless,’ the Bishop said.

He appealed to the governors to rise up to the challenges and start to protect their people from unnecessary killings by unknown invaders and security agents and that the governors of the South East should urgently provide funds for the effective take-off of the regional security outfit Ebube Agu like the South West governors have done for their region.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.