Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said Nigerians are under obligation to protect their votes “to stop the desperate All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government from rigging the 2019 elections.”

Governor Wike accused the APC-led federal government of panicking and working with security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the elections.

He spoke, yesterday, during the Abua/Odual Local Government Area People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) campaign rally at County State School, Abua Central.

“APC is afraid because they know Atiku Abubakar will win fair and square. Therefore, they are planning to use the security agencies and INEC to rig. It will not work.

“The only way to ensure Atiku and all PDP candidates emerge victorious is to protect all votes from the polling units to the collation centers,” he said.

The governor alleged that due to the national rejection of the APC, the party is plotting to cause crisis in order to manipulate the electoral system.

He said: “All they are doing is cause crisis because they are not popular. We want free and fair elections.

“These elections, there will be no room for manipulation. If anyone hits you, hit back. Follow them ‘bumper to bumper.’ APC is desperate; but, we will not allow them.”

Wike assured the people he will flag off a key road project in the area once the people overwhelmingly vote for Atiku and other PDP candidates.

He expressed happiness that the state government’s investments in peace and security have yielded results in Abua/Odual council.

The governor took out time to praise the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Marshall Uwom, for his consistency. He said Uwom would remain relevant in the state’s political terrain.

On his part, PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, said the party’s flag-bearers in the area have the capacity to continue the development process.

Obuah presented flags to the PDP candidates for Rivers West Senatorial District, Mrs Betty Apiafi, Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal constituency, Solomon Bob and Abua/Odual State constituency, Solomon Kirife.

Speaking, Apiafi, said governor Wike has transformed the area with key projects and programmes.

The PDP Chairman of Abua/Odual local government area, Ken Wariboko, said governor Wike was in the area for the celebration of his second term.

He assured the local government area is ever intact for the PDP and governor Wike.

He said the people were happy that peace has returned to the area, due to the investments of the the governor.

Chairman of Abua/Odual council, Daniel O. Daniel, assured the people will always stand with the state governor and said they would speak with their votes.

The deputy speaker said the local government area is determined to deliver all PDP candidates.

The state Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs. Ukel Oyaghiri, said the governor’s achievements would speak for him during the elections.