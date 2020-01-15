The Chief Justice of Nigeria also issued a circular on 12th May, 2015, giving directives for the implementation of the NBA stamps and seals policy. The circular states that “all Heads of Federal and State Courts shall establish procedures for the implementation of the stamp policy and its full utilization within all jurisdiction[s]”.

Similarly, by Rule 10 of the Rules of Professional Conduct, a lawyer acting in his capacity as a legal practitioner, legal office or adviser of any Governmental department or Ministry of any corporation, shall not sign or file a legal document unless there is affixed on any such document a seal and stamp ap- proved by the Nigerian Bar Association.

For the purpose of this rule, “Legal documents” shall include pleadings, affidavits, depositions, applications, instruments, agree- ments, deed letters, memoranda, reports, legal opinions and such similar documents.

If without complying with the require- ments of this rule, a lawyer signs or files any legal documents as defined in sub-rule (2) of this rule, and in any of the capacities mentioned in sub-rule (1), the document so signed or filed shall be deemed not to have been properly signed or filed.

By this, every lawyer is competent to affix the stamp/seal. Lawyers, in salaried employment other than lawyers employed as legal officers in a government department, as well as lawyers in default of payment of annual practising fees who are not entitled to act in the capacity of legal practitioners, legal officers or advisers cannot affix the stamp/seal on legal documents.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the requirement for affixing the stamp/seal only becomes imperative when the lawyer is acting in his capacity as a legal practitioner.

Section 24 of the Nigerian 1975 Legal Practitioners Act, amended in 2004, provides that “’legal practitioner’ means a person entitled in accordance with the provisions of this Act to practise as a Barrister or as a Barrister and Solicitor, either generally or for the purposes of any particular office or proceedings”.

The purpose of the requirements to affix stamp and seal to legal documents in Nigeria is to prevent the practice of law by someone who is not authorised to do so. However, in 2015, the Supreme Court held in Mega Progressive People’s Party v. Independent National Electoral Commission (SC/655/2015) that: “Section 10 of the Legal Practitioners Rules of Professional Conduct relied upon by Dr. Ayeni is directory and NOT mandatory in nature. Failure to affix the Nigerian Bar Association stamp cannot, in my view, invalidate processes filed in a Court of Law.”