From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Trailer and truck drivers on Friday in Onitsha, Anambra State blocked the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway with their trucks between River Niger Bridge and Upper Iweka following the death of a driver and five others in an accident allegedly caused by transport taskforce at bridgehead.

This caused heavy gridlock that lasted more than eight hours.

There was no vehicular movement in and out of Onitsha, as many commuters and motorists were trapped and stranded on the road.

It was gathered that some Special Enforcement Team of Anambra State Ministry of Transport, Traffic Agency, forcefully dispossessed the driver of his truck laden with 20-feet container.

Eyewitness said that as the touts were about driving the vehicle to their office, the vehicle skipped off the road killing three passersby, the conductor of the vehicle and two of touts.

The eyewitness said: “Anambra State Ministry of Transport, Traffic department said the driver contravened the rules and so forcefully collected the vehicle key and forced him out. In an attempt to drive it to their office, the accident occurred.

“The official who drove the truck was inexperienced, as he didn’t drive up to two poles before the accident happened.

When Saturday Sun visited the scene of the incident, there was tension and anger in the air. Some sympathizers wailed, while others were very angry and wondered why an inexperienced enforcement officer should drive the truck.

As at the time of filing this report, all entries and exits of Onitsha were still blocked.