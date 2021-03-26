From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Hundreds of women, yesterday, staged a protest against the gruesome murder of one Engr Egba and his two sons in the farm around Abraka, a university town in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Egba and his sons were allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen.

The protesting women drawn from the university community and the neighbouring Obiaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area, lamented what they described as constant attacks from the herdsmen on farmers from both communities.

They protesters barricaded all roads leading to both communities, and called for the urgent intervention of the Federal Government and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. They claimed that herdsmen have taken over farmlands and forests in both communities sharing boundary with Edo State.

The protesters demanded that the state government should flush out herdsmen from their farmlands to enable them to return to farms.

“Fulani herdsmen have been killing our people in our farmlands. This week, our brother (Egba) and his two sons were killed while in their farms. Due to fear of the attacks, we no longer go to farms. We want to return to farm because of the hardship.

“These women you see here are from Abraka and Obiaruku. Aside killings, these herdsmen invade our farms with their cattle and eat our produce.

“Once you challenge them, they will shoot or rape you. The Abraka forest is a no-go area. They have established settlement there,” one of the protesting women said.