John Adams, Minna

Protest has trailed the nomination of Yusuf Suleiman, campaign director for Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, as commissioner representative from Agaie Local Government Area.

At the weekend, protesters in large numbers from the council stormed the Government House, Minna rejecting Suleiman’s nomination and demanding he be dropped for another candidate.

Suleiman was among 16 commissioner-nominees sent to the House of Assembly for screening last week.

The protesters said they had more competent, reliable, acceptable and knowledgeable candidates to represent them at the state cabinet than Suleiman.

They described Suleiman as an uncaring man and claimed he was unacceptable to 80 per cent of the local council.

The gate of the Government House was, however, barricaded against the protesters who insisted they be wallowed to go in and lodge their complaints with Governor Bello.

Attempts to get a reaction from Suleiman failed as his phone was switched off as at the time of filing this report.

However, spokesperson for the APC in Agaie, Aliyu Abdulmalik, said major stakeholders were in full support of the nominee because of his transparency and openness.

Abdulmalik said the protest was stage-managed and that “the people of Agaie are well pleased with the nomination of Suleiman Yusuf; he deserved the appointment”.

Daily Sun learnt two of the vehicles used by the protesters were detained at the police command headquarters, Minna, for carrying local weapons