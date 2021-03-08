From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), yesterday, in Asaba returned the 25 chairmanship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners in Saturday’s local government elections.

The PDP chairmanship candidates won the election in their respective local government areas with landslide, according to the various returning officers.

DSIEC Chairman, Mike Ogbodu, said the election was conducted in observance of COVID-19 protocols, adding that the exercise was generally peaceful.

The returning officers disclosed All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition party, pulled out midway into the polls,

APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Sylvester Imonina, had, in a statement, said the party was pulling out as a result of late arrival of materials and missing result sheets in some cases.

However, protesting APC faithful from Aniocha North Local Government Area stormed DSIEC head office yesterday, alleging that the mandate of the party’s candidate for Issele-Azagba ward 06, Samson Uwandulu, was hijacked by the PDP.

Uwandulu, who spoke with newsmen, said he scored 408 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who polled 317 votes.

He alleged that after counting and collation of votes, it was clear he had won, adding that before the final result could be announced, PDP officials hijacked the ward returning officer.

Uwandulu appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to prevail on DSIEC to restore his mandate.