The Northern States Governors’ Forum has declared that the EndSARS protesters and hoodlums cannot effect a regime change Nigerians.

This was contained in a communique read by the chairman of the governor’s Forum, Simon Lalong.

The Forum expressed worry and concern that the protests have persisted despite the magnanimity exhibited by the federal and various state govenmentsas well as calls from well-meaning Nigerians to put an end to the protest.

The forum sued for unity and peaceful co-existence of all citizens and groups of people in Nigeria.

It also urged Nigerians to see themselves as equal citizens as the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised.