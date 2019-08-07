Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Fifty one civil society organisations, yesterday, condemned what they called massive violation of the rights of citizens, including the right to protest, concerted attacks on media organisations, press freedom and civil society organisations.

They said citizens were hopeful after the 2019 general elections, that the current administration would with renewed vigour address the myriad of problems bedevilling the country ranging from intensification of insecurity, the deepening of corruption, growing poverty and unemployment as well as flagrant and frequent disrespect of the rule of law.

The CSOs opined that Nigerians believed that the Administration which received the mandate for another four-year term would reciprocate the people’s goodwill and trust; and commit itself to expand the civic space and facilitating citizen’s engagement in an expanding democratic space.

They listed some of their concerns to include media harassment and intimidation.

According to the CSOs: “The Nigerian mass media has become a regular focus of illegal attacks by the security agencies. Unlawful arrest and detention of journalists have become a growing phenomenon, and our great tradition of a free press and freedom of expression is under severe stress.

“Constant Harassment of Human Rights and Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations: The Nigeria state is currently engaged in continuous attacks on human rights and anti-corruption civil society organisations and activists in the country.

“An instance is the unfair attack on Amnesty International Nigeria by some security agencies and unscrupulous agents using hoodlums and miscreants threatening Amnesty International Nigeria to vacate the country. Trying to force a legal organisation that has all Nigeria citizens to vacate and leave the country without an attempt by security agencies to protect their rights is unacceptable.

“The Unlawful ban on protest: We are gravely concerned over the unlawful statement issued by the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force threatening to prosecute the organisers of the peaceful rallies in Nigeria. There are existing provisions of law and judicial authorities recognising the fundamental rights of the Nigerian people to non-violently convene and participate in rallies, demonstration and protest marches. Fundamentally, the provision of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended that “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons…” is sacrosanct and must be protected.”

The rights activists therefore call for restrained of arbitrary misuse of power against the citizens for a non-violent protest, demonstration to express their views.

“We demand immediate release of all activists who are in detention for exercising their fundamental rights.

“We call on security agencies and government officials to ensure total compliance to the rule of law as provided for in our legal system.