Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Against the backdrop of the incident that happened at the old army barracks junction Nsukka, where youths went on rampage after reports filtered across the area that a tricycle rider was attacked by some Hausa boys,, Hon. Emma Ugwuerua has advised youths to eschew from violence reactions no matter the extent of provocation.

Ugwuerua, who is representing Nsukka West Constituency in the Enugu state House of Assembly said that Nigerians as well as the people of Enugu state have witnessed violent protests in recent time, where some people were either injured or killed, while property worth millions of naira got damaged; stressing that youths should not take laws into their hands.

The law-maker gave the advice Tuesday, in Nsukka shortly after he visited the victim of the attack in one of the hospitals in the Nsukka town.

According to him, “I was informed that Nsukka was on fire, that some Hausa boys attacked a Keke rider at the barracks junction in Nsukka. I was confused and began to wonder what must have been the cause. I even thought it was another #EndSARS protest but that wasn’t the case. Rather, it was a case of a Hausa woman that allegedly refused to pay her transport fare to a Keke NAPEP rider. Soon after I visited the area where I saw some of the things damaged.

“I also went to the hospital where the victim of the attack was admitted to see him.

Although what happened between the trader and the Keke rider was not fair, it is necessary to urge the youths to always avoid talking laws into their hands and also not to allow anyone to use them to settle scores or achieve his or her selfish desires,” he said.

Hon. Ugwuerua reiterated that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration of Enugu state is devoid of rancor and acrimony, adding that Hausa community in the State has been peaceful and law-abiding. While regretting the circumstances that triggered the crisis, He warned those that may wish to forment trouble to desist from doing so as the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

“I am aware that the Hausa community in Nsukka and its environs have been living in harmony. We do not want anything that should severe the existing relationship between the Hausa and the Igbo in Enugu State. But for those that want to cause trouble, should be ready to face the long arm of the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the law maker pledged to bankroll the medical bill of Kelechi Ugwoke the attacked tricycle Operator.

It could be recalled that last Saturday crisis erupted between a commercial tricycle operator, Kelechi and Hausa woman, identified as Aisha Nneka. According to a source who preferred to remain anonymous, the Keke rider carried goods for Amira from Park to her shop at the old army barracks in Nsukka, where the woman allegedly insisted that the Keke rider should carry her goods, which were perishable in nature inside her shop. But he refused, resulting to the woman’s refusal to pay him his balance of N550.

Our source said that attempts were made by other traders to persuade Aisha to pay Kelechi but she remained adamant, adding that she further stopped a woman fellow business partner who wanted to settle the Keke rider from paying him.

“At this point, the Keke rider carried the goods back to their office where he reported his encounter with Amira to their officials. For this reason, the officials, asked two of their members to accompany Kelechi back to the woman to settle their differences.

But as they got to the place, Aisha had invited three Hausa boys, one of them with dagger while others came with other dangerous weapons. And as soon as they arrived, Aisha addressed them in the Hausa language and before we could know what was happening, Kelechi was down seriously injured,” the source said.

Daily Sun reports that normalcy has since returned to the area following intervention of Enugu state government and their promise to rebuild the two Muslims worship center damaged by youths who retaliated attack on Kelechi.