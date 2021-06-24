From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has directed the principal of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) to address his students who took to the streets to protest alleged food shortages and other challenges in the school.

The governor, who was at the school on an inspection visit, stated that his visit was informed by the incident which occurred about two weeks ago. ‘It did not turn violent but it would have turned violent if not for the intervention of some agencies,’ he said.

‘I may not have the chance to address the student, but you must address them and tell them that this government will take likely any issue that borders on student’s misbehavior and misconduct, but we are ready to give them all the facilities they need, so that they can advance the cause of knowledge and become the good citizens that we all yarn and urge them to be,’ Governor Yahaya added.

‘Yes, the people might have had some cause to go on that peaceful demonstration, but at this point in time there is no reason whatsoever that we shall allow such thing to happen, for such thing to reoccur again. So I want all hand to be on deck and I want to make sure that everybody is living within the bounds of law as he pursues his cause of duty in the state.’

He assured that his team was working on transforming the school and four others to a model schools in the state.

‘The Government Science Secondary School at Dukku, Doma Government Girls Secondary School, the Government Secondary School Dadin-Kowa and the Lakanje Secondary School at Kaltungo are really going to be turned around…,’ the governor said.