From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state government has vowed to deal with those found to have aided and abated Monday’s protest by students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) for alleged lack of sufficient food or feeding.

Daily Sun reports that hundreds of students from GSSS, one of the oldest boarding secondary schools in the state took to the streets on Monday in protest over the lack of food and sufficient feeding in the school.

Reacting to the protest, the state government on Tuesday announced that it has set up a seven-man investigation panel to ascertain the cause of the protest.

Speaking through the state’s commissioner of education Mr. Batari Maji Dauda, the government revealed that the protest which was on the account of feeding was embracing due to the fact that it occurred just three days after the Cooperative Financing Agency (CFA) had distributed foodstuff to the 20 boarding schools in the state.

According to him: “The protesting students did not follow the appropriate channels in laying their complaints but took to the streets and the social media. The students in boarding schools are not allowed to leave the premises without permission”.

However, the commissioner added saying: “Action of the concerned students indicates that the school administration, teachers, and other sundry staff were oblivious of their responsibilities as managers of the school”.

While assuring that groups and individuals involved in the protest would be dealt with based on the gravity of their involvement, Mr. Batari stated that managers of boarding schools in the state are reminded to ensure compliance with the rule banning the use of cooking stoves and other utensils.

He equally disclosed that the sanction to be meted on those involved would be based on recommendation the investigative panel who have until Wednesday to turn in its interim report to the commissioner for onward transmission to the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.