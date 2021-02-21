From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Coordinator of Prayer Force Network (PFN), Ambassador John Pofi has faulted Gombe State Government over the delay in declaring the winner of Mai Tabgale, a traditional stool in the state after a successful selection by the kingsmakers.

Amb. Pofi disclosed this yesterday in Jos during a press briefing said the attention of the non governmental organization was drawn to happening in the Tangale nation of Gombe state and called for quick intervention to avert violent crisis.

“Reliable information available to us has it that the selection process for the Mai Tangale stool was smooth, successful and peaceful, a winner has emerged but the declaration of the winner is still being unnecessarily withheld for political or religious reasons.”

According to him, they want to remind Gombe state government that ” injustice breeds violence” as such, there is need to allow the will of the people to prevail. We are all witnesses to how suppression of the will of the people has triggered crisis in Nigeria.”

He pointed out that the country is facing series of crisis in all parts and noted that every right thinking person was expected to find a way out and not add to the existing tension in the land.

Pofi said in as much as they do not support or encourage violence for whatever reason, it is incumbent on the state government to tour the path of peace, justice and equity.

“The palpable tension in Tangale nation of Gombe state calls for worry that is why as a body we sincerely appeal to the government of Gombe state and all stakeholders to quickly declare the rightful winner of the Mai Tangale stool to avert impending danger that will breach the relative peace the state has been enjoying.”

He appealed to the Tangale youths and other concerned parties to be patient and remain peaceful and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and rescue the people from their oppressors before the situation degenerates.