Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A protest by the people of Diebiri Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State is threatening legislative activities at the state House of Assembly in Asaba.

The protesters armed with various placards are aggrieved over allegations that the state deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro, is using his position to oppress them in terms of appointment into the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Developed Commission (DESOPADEC).

They are insisting that it is their turn to produce the next board member, arguing that since the inception of the board, only Gbaramatu Kingdom, where the deputy governor hails from, has continued to enjoy the appointment.

The protesters demanded that the House step down the screening of Mr Paul Bebenimobo (also from Gbaramatu) into the board.

At the time of the protest, the House was about to convene for the screening of commissioner-nominees and those of the oil board.