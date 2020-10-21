Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Okey Sampson, Umuahia and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta, Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the killing of a policeman on Monday night around Azikiwe Road by Asa in Aba by hoodlums numbering over 30 and the killing of another two policemen and the burning down of a police station in Aba, Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Aba and Umuahia from 6pm yesterday.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu read in part: “After detailed review and assessment of the general security situation, including reports of armed cultists and hoodlums sneaking into the state from different parts of the country in large numbers, the burning down of at least two police stations, reported killing of two policemen in the last two days as well as leaked plans to unleash more violence on innocent citizens.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums, pursue a swift and complete recovery of the stolen arms and ammunition with the necessary vigour, and ensure the cultists are comprehensively flushed out.

“To ensure the continued security of lives and property of law abiding citizens, the Governor has also directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Aba and Umuahia from 6pm today (yesterday) till further notice.

“Furthermore, Governor Ikpeazu has approved a cash reward of N5m to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the hoodlums and armed cultists.

“This is in addition to the approval of a reward of N1m for each authentic video evidence on brutality and extra-judicial killings by security agents in the state submitted to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry being inaugurated to investigate the incidents.”

The government advised parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards to ensure they were not engaged in nefarious activities or allow themselves to be used to cause mayhem.

Ekiti Government has also announced a 24-hour curfew across the state.

In a statement by Biodun Oyebanji, Secretary to the State Government, said the protest against police brutality has been hijacked by hoodlums.

According to Oyebanji: “The hoodlums have capitalised on the #EndSARS protest to rape. assault. rob and extort innocent citizens across the state. These are in addition to the wanton destruction of properties. particularly private properties.

Also, Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has announced a 24-hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas to stop loss of lives, burning of vehicles, places of worship and looting of business center centres.

Lalong regretted how the peaceful protests turned into violence.

“I have directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas with effect from 8:00 pm today Tuesday, October 20, 2020 till further notice. By this directive, all forms of protests are hereby banned in the two Local Governments Areas of Jos North and Jos South.”