Okey Sampson, Umuahia



Youths numbering over 1,000 from Umuokpo community in Obingwa Local

Government yesterday protested the killing of one of their kinsman by

an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).



The NSCDC official whose name was given as Inspector Robinson Otobong

Abel was said to have shot and killed one Onyedikachi Nwaogu in front

of his compound at Umuokoro, Umuokpo.



The protesters comprising youths from the area and other sympathizers,

marched with the corpse from to Umuokpo to Aba city about kilometres

where they were confronted by several patrol teams of soldiers and

policeman.



Efforts of the Transition Committee Chairman of Obingwa Council, Chief

Kingsley Nnaji, failed to sway the youths to abort the protest as they

defied the security agents amidst sporadic gunshots and the down that

took the whole of yesterday in Abia, to parade the corpse at some

media houses in Aba.



It was gathered that the NSCDC official attached to the Akwa Ibom

State command, was accompanying some white men to Akwa Ibom State when

he shot Nwaogu as the hilux van in which they were travelling with

made way to pass through his (Nwaogu’s) compound due to the

dilapidated state of the Aba- Ikot Ekpene highway in the area.

But the deceased was said to have insisted that the hilux jeep ply the

Aba- Ikot Ekpene highway as his father’s compound was not a road.



Residents of the community told journalists that the NSCDC official

after barking at the deceased to make way pulled his gun and shot him

on the legs and fired another shot on his stomach.



After the shooting, he (NSCDC official) reportedly threw the body of

Nwogu into the back of the hilux jeep and speed off towards the border

with Akwa Ibom state.



However, security men at the border were said to have arrested the

NSCDC personnel and others with him while the youths set ablaze the

van.



Eze-elect of the Community, Chief Micah Ohajuru , urged the federal

government to urgently rehabilitate the Aba-Ikot Ekpene highway to

save lives, stressing that the incident would have been averted if the

road was in good condition.



The officer is said to have been detained at the Umuobiakwa Police

Division, while the body of the deceased is said to have been

deposited at the mortuary of Christian Hospital, Nlagu in Obingwa LGA.



Abia State Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, could not be reached

for her reaction, but a senior police officer in the state confirmed

the incident and the arrest of the suspect.



Meanwhile, the Abia State government has called for call in the area

and commended all the security agencies that ensured the arrest of the

suspect.



A statement by the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu

said Abia State Government condemn in totality the apparent act of

carelessness and callousness that has led to the loss of yet another

precious life under avoidable circumstances.



The statement said no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that

justice was swiftly done in the matter.