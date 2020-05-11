Molly Kilete, Abuja

There was pandemonium on Monday at Karimu, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as residents numbering over 300 trooped out to protest the killing of a 52-year-old man, Mr Solomon Eze, by a policeman in the area.

The protesters blocked the road as they marched to the police post in the area, threatening to burn down the structure, saying they have had enough of police brutality on residents of the community.

It took the plea of some other residents to persuade the angry protesters from burning down the police post, with the policemen on duty running for their lives, Daily Sun has learnt.

Trouble reportedly started on Sunday after a police team went to effect the arrest of a suspect and in the process opened fire, which led to the killing of the Mr Eze who at the time was observing the federal stay-at-home order.

The policemen on killing the victim were said to have run away leaving his corpse on the ground. The resident then reportedly assembled and took the body to a morgue in one of the hospitals in Abuja.

The news of the killing angered residents who took to the streets Monday morning in protest.

The FCT Police Command, meanwhile, has said it has commenced an investigation into the killing just as it has commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma who made this known in a statement said the policeman who killed the deceased has been identified, arrested and is currently in detention.

Commissioner Ciroma, in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, said “the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation into an unfortunate gunshot incident that led to the death of one Solomon Eze, ‘m’, 52-years-old at Karimo on Sunday 10th May 2020 at about 6:00 pm.

“The policeman identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested and he is currently in detention.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure members of the public that the Command will be transparent in its investigation and the findings will be made public.”