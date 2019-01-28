A protest rally was staged on Monday in Enugu city by the South East Coalition Voters Voice, against the suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari of Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The protesters, chanting labour songs, had occupied Okpara Square as early as 6am, carrying placards with such inscriptions as: “Buhari, allow the rule of law to prevail” “On section 292 we stand”, “Onnoghen’s suspension illegal”, “Nigeria’s democracy in danger, re-instate Onnoghene now”, “Nigerians rise to defend our democracy”, “South East Governors stop romancing with a tyrant President”, “National Assembly should stop sitting on the fence, please do the needful”, and “President Buhari is a tyrant and a dictator who has no respect for the rule of law”.

The protesters marched to the Enugu State Government House, State House of Assembly, Court of Appeal, State High Court complex and some media houses calling for the impeachment of the President, accusing him of violating the constitution of the country.

