From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Youths of Ntueke community in Ideato south LGA of Imo State, on Saturday, took to the street to demand justice over the alleged shooting of an indigene of the community, identified as Emeka Dike by the Divisional Police Officer of Ideato North council area of the state, who had branded him a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The irate youths, who barricaded the Akokwa – Okwelle highway, demanded justice over the shooting of the young man.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The youths, who displayed placards with various inscriptions which depicted their anger, called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Barba, and the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, to ensure that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ideato North Police headquarters, Chris Ikemere, who allegedly shot a young man, Emeka Dike, in a pub, last Wednesday night, does not escape justice.

It was learnt that Dike, 44, a father of four was said to had returned from Lagos for the funeral rites of one of his relations when he was allegedly shot at a drinking joint in the area by the DPO.

President of the Ntueke Community youths, Ifeanyi Obiekwe, who spoke to journalists while the protest was going on, said that he was with the victim when the DPO, who arrived in a vehicle with two women shot Dike simply because he asked him to re-park his vehicle.

He disclosed that the shooting happened at a neighbouring community called Emma Ocha beer parlour in Uruala community in Ideato-North LGA of the state.

He said: “Both the DPO and his victim and myself were at a beer parlour. We came to have to relax, when DPO arrived, there was a face-off between the two.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He revealed that in the sequel to the face-off, the DPO branded the young men members of ESN and contacted his office and requested his boys to come and get rid of the bad boys at the beer spot.

He continued: “The trigger happy police officer could not exercise patience! As the young boys around were demanding that he should park his jeep properly, he reached out for his pistol and shot one of them, drove off immediately and took refuge at the police divisional headquarters, very close to the scene of the event.

“If not for the prompt and mature intervention of the Area Commander of Ideato Police Area Command, who rushed the young man to the hospital and ensured that he received proper treatment he would have been dead by now.

“We are happy that the DPO has been arrested, but we are calling for his prosecution. The police authority should ensure justice in this matter. Our brother, a family man, is lying critically in a hospital now owing to the wickedness of a police officer who is being paid with taxpayers money.

“The annoying thing is that the trigger happy DPO is from our neighbouring community of Isiekenesi. I asked him if he wanted to kill his brother, he shouted at me and threatened to shoot me if I queried him again. I dared him before the area commander ordered that he be disarmed together with his ADC.”

However, when contacted, the Police spokesperson for the state command, Micheal Abattam, had yet to respond to the incident at press time.