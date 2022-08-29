There is palpable tension at the Kuje Correctional Centre as inmates in the early hours of Monday protested against the death of their colleague.

Reports had it that the protest was triggered following the death of the inmate allegedly without medical attention.

Sources said some prisoners again tried to escape from the prison facility amidst the confusion but were prevented by warders.

“The guy has been sick for weeks now, but the situation deteriorated last night and the wardens refused to attend to him until he gave up the ghost around 6:28 am this morning,” a prison official told SaharaReporters.

Kuje prison in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city was attacked by Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on July 5, 2022, following which hundreds of inmates were freed, including terrorists.

ISWAP terrorist group has claimed it was behind the attack and killings at the prison facility.

Some of the escapees have been recaptured while some have returned voluntarily; however, many of them are still at large.

Source: SaharaReporters