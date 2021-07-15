From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Youths in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state have protested the death of two persons in a flood in the town.

Two commercial motorcyclists also known as Okada riders died in a flood caused by a downpour.

One person was, however, lucky as he was rescued from being swept away by the flood.

Lifeless bodies of the two victims were found in Oka area of the town.

Property worth millions of naira were also destroyed by the flood. This development angered residents of the community who trooped out to protest.

The protesters blocked the road to demonstrate their anger over the unfortunate incident.

They also expressed their displeasure over the repeated flooding of the area whenever it rains. One of the protesters said one of the victims identified as Aderemi was the chairman of ACOMORAN in Ayeyemi area of the town and another victim who was yet-to-be-identified were swept away by the flood which also wreaked havoc.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.