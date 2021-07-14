From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Youths in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, have protested the death of two persons who died in a flood in the town.

Two commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders had died in a flood caused by the torrential downpour in the town.

One person was however lucky as he was rescued from being swept away by the flood.

Lifeless bodies of the two victims were found in the Oka area of the town.

Property worth millions of naira were also destroyed by the flood.

This development angered residents of the community who trooped out to protest.

The protesters blocked the road to demonstrate their anger over the unfortunate incident.

They also expressed their displeasure over the repeated flooding of the area whenever it rains.

One of the protesters said that one of the victims identified as Aderemi was the chairman of ACOMORAN in the Ayeyemi area of the town and another victim who was yet to be identified were swept away by the flood which also wreaked havoc

He said residents of the town have been thrown into mourning following the death of the two men and the havoc caused by the flood.

