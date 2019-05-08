Protest has become a way of life for some people but mainly street urchins in Abuja. They are eking out a living from participating in protests. Individuals and groups who have issues with government or organisations engage the services of these urchins.

Those who engage the urchins do so because they lack a reasonable population they need to attract attention during protests. Because of their low level of education, the urchins sometimes display lack of knowledge of the issue being protested by placing placards upside down. Sometimes they turn the demonstration into crisis.

In the FCT, engaging in pro- test has become a money-spinner and source of livelihood for most people, regardless of the nature of the protest. Ibrahim Abubakar, 30, a recruiter, said he has been surviving by organising boys in street demonstrations so far money is involved:

“Abuja is big city. Year in year out people engage in street protests. For those who want to swell up their crowd, they con- tact me, l recruit my boys and we hit the streets. We do not have specific amount of money that we collect. It depends on the number of people you want.