From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The people of the Agidiase quarter of the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State have raised the alarm that their lands were allegedly being forcefully taken over by the Obi of the kingdom, Ifechukwude Okonjo II.

In a peaceful protest within the polytechnic community, the placard bearing residents further accused the monarch of carrying out unauthorized sales of their lands through his agents.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr Augustine Ebegbue said Agidiase lands “variously located at Agidiase Mainland, Edo, Otulu and Azagba Ogwashi-Uku farm settlements” were “under the management of the Agidiase family headed by the Iyase of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

“We are convinced that the constitution of Nigeria guarantees right to life, freedom for individual ownership of land and freedom from torture and forceful takeover of landed property by any individual no matter his or her position in the society.

“We are therefore calling on the authorities particularly the Delta State Government to call Obi Chude Okonjo and his younger brother to order to save the community from disintegration and terror.”

But in a swift reaction, the Obi who is a younger brother to the Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, denied the allegations being peddled by his subjects.

Obi Okonjo II described the allegations as lies, adding that he would abdicate the throne of forefathers if he ever soiled his hands in land deals.

Meanwhile, the protesting residents have warned the people of Issele-Azagba in the neighbouring Aniocha North council area to steer clear of Otulu, a farming settlement that is seriously under contention.

Ebegbue said there is a subsisting and uncontested High Court judgement in favour of the Agidiase family as far as ownership of Otulu is concerned.

He quoted the suit number as of 0/38/90 between Chief C.N. Anumonwo, the Iyase of Ogwashi-Uku as he then was, for the Agidiase family and the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom and His Highness Obi Esemene the Obi of Issele-Uku).

“That judgment stopped the Obi of Issele-Uku granting any chieftaincy title with the suffix “… of Otulu”. Only Ogwashi-Uku, therefore, can grant a title and collect rent and tributes from Otulu,” he claimed.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.