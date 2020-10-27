Igbo youths, under the auspices of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide, have called for calm and restoration of law and order across the country.

The plea followed violence and destruction of private and public property by those who hijacked a peaceful agitation for police reforms.

In a statement by Obinna Adibe, national publicity secretary, it said inasmuch as it supports the #EndSARS protest demanding an end to police brutality, extortion, torture and killings of young persons by different units of the police force, with special emphasis on SARS, it condemns destruction of property.

According to the group, “countless young people in the South East and across the country have fallen victims to police brutality for several years. There are numerous reports of such cases in all the five South East states and other states where Ndigbo live. For that reason, we commend the initiators of the protests for providing an opportunity for young people to express their grievances concerning police brutality.”

It also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government for accepting and granting the five-point demands of Nigerian youths, which it said “clearly shows that for once, young people have collectively gotten the government to listen to our sincere agitations on an issue.”

The group commended state governments that have set up judicial panels of inquiry, in line with demands of the #EndSARS protest, while demanding that youths should be part of the process.

Idahosa to Buhari: Douse tension

Archbishop Margaret Idahosa of the Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI), yesterday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to do more at assuaging the already tensed polity by acceding to the demands of the protesting youths.

The appeal was contained in a statement by Odemwingie Okundaye, the Director of Administration of the church in Benin.

Archbishop Idahosa urged the president to set in motion various actions by which the common patrimony can better be managed for the ultimate benefit of every citizen regardless of creed or tribe.

“We have watched with keen interest the events in our nation and it behoves on us as a church to speak for the oppressed, to stand for good governance, equity and the sanctity of life.

“This is so because the church is a microcosm of the society and a conglomerate of diverse backgrounds.

“The Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMI) can not keep silent and watch the lives of our youths wasted by those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting them.

“CGMI at such a time as this would like to commiserate with the families of those who have lost their lives before and during the protests. Jesus Christ died for humanity and would love to see all men saved and not perish. Every great nation can point at some time in their history when through a struggle they transitioned into greatness”.

She noted that the present agitations go beyond just reforming the police, which is just a symptom of the deplorable state of our polity.