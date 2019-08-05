Christopher Oji

Nine persons have been arrested in connection with the pro Omoyele Sowore protest in Lagos .

The Lagos State Police public relations officer ( PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana , Said : Yes ,we have arrested nine persons for now .They will soon be charged to Court”.

The PPRO warned that the Force would deal decisively with any person or group of persons that engage in any form of protest .

At the early hours of today , police operatives from the Lagos State Police Command and military personnel today barricaded the National Stadium, Surulere to prevent entry of pro-Omoyele Sowore protesters.

Lagos State police spokesman, Balla Elkana also confirmed the arrest of nine protesters at the stadium.

“We have arrested nine but one of those arrested is suspected to be a Journalist with the Sahara Reporters . We will release him if he is a reporter ,so we have nine in our custody .”

” As far as we are concerned ,nothing really happened although there were lots of apprehensions ; calls were coming as people were asking whether they would go out for businesses ,but we advised them to go about their normal duties .I commend Lagosians as they went about their normal duties.

” There was rumours making the round that one person was shot .No body was shot .The photograph that is viral of a man with gunshot injury is a lie.The photograph we are seeing is not gunshot .The photograph is that of wound ,but not gunshot.

The Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general elections in Nigeria, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, was on Saturday arrested by operatives of DSS at his Lagos home over plans to “forcefully remove president Buhari from office through revolution”.

Sowore, had called for a mass protest at the National Stadium, Surulere, tagged: “RevolutionNow”.

Police patrol vehicles, including that of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS), numbering over 20, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), anti-riot operatives, Civil defence operatives and military joint Taskforce operatives were stationed at the two main gates.

As at 8.40am, few protesters were seen coming in and gathered under the stadium bridge without any banner or placards in their hands, but they wore orange coloured Berrets.

It was further observed that employees of National Stadium, Students of National Institute for Sports (NIS) and members of the public who came for training routine at the stadium were locked out by security operatives.

A source told newsmen to leave the area as the operative will tear-gas the protesters any moment.

The Area Commander, Area C, ACP Tijani Fatai who was at the scene as at the time of this report, told newsmen that the police were on ground to stop any form of protest planned to hold at the stadium.

Fatai said they were not there to provide security for protesters, while he advised the crowd gathering in front of the National Stadium gate to stay away to avoid being caught up in any rush if at all the protesters show up.

The Deputy Commissioner of police, Operations in Lagos State command, DCP Mohammed Ali told reporters on telephone that the protesters did not obtain permission for the protest.

“Their planned protest is unlawful. They did not obtain permission for the protest. If they say they have the permission, let them show it. People are adviced to go about their normal businesses as the police assures them of safety.

“Any one that forment trouble would be dealt with according to law, “ Ali said.