Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River police command has arrested the Nation Newspapers correspondent and two bloggers who were there to cover the #RevolutionNow protest in the state.

Those arrested include Mr. Nicolas Kalu of the Nation, Jonathan Ugbal and Jeremiah Archibong, the News Editor and Managing Editor respectively in community blog, CROSSRIVERWATCH. There were arrested on Monday about 9:00am at Cultural Center, Calabar venue for the protest.

Our correspondent gathered that as early as 7:00am some members of African Action Congress, AAC, Calabar Chapter, had assembled at Cultural Centre in readiness for the event.

Witness, Emmanuel Odey, said as early as 8:00am truckload of policemen had

arrived at the venue and quickly picked up the newsmen who were already at the venue.

Odey said after that the police dispersed a few persons who had come out for the protest.

Speaking to newsmen on the issue, the State Police for Commissioner, Mr. Austin Agbonlahor, said: “My men arrested some people this morning while they were protesting. I cannot say whether they are journalists or not until they finish taking statements from them. It is their statements that would let us know who they are.