From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Protest on Tuesday rocked the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, over the alleged extension of the Bursar and Registrar’s tenure.

The staff who trooped out on the campus, carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Enough is Enough, Registrar and Bursar Must Go,” “No Extension of One Year For Registrar and Bursar,” “Registrar and Bursar Extension is not a Parting Gift, Council Let Them Go.”

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Comrade Taiwo Arobadi, said the tenure of the Registrar and Bursar has ended and workers told them to go.

He alleged that there is an ongoing plan to extend their tenure and the workers of the university rejected the extension.

“We don’t want any one of them again. Their time is up. If they extend their tenure, they have no value to the system. We are tired of them,” he added.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said the Chairman of the council, Owelle Oscar, has been addressing the matter.

He said, “I’m not aware of any extension yet. Also, it is an internal affair and we are managing it internally. Ife is known for peace and we are sustaining the peace,” Olanrewaju added.