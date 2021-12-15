From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Residents and leaders of Ogwuaniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest over the abduction of their traditional ruler, Igwe Oliver Nnaji.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions and marched along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway to the Governor’s Office and the State Judiciary Headquarters, in Awka.

Some of the placards had various inscriptions that appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to take prompt action to rescue the Igwe.

Spokesperson and President-General of the Community, Mr Chidi Eze, alleged that a group he described as notorious, known as ‘Lion Squad’ with its leader, invaded the palace of Igwe Nnaji and abducted him on November 15.

Eze also alleged that the palace of the abducted traditional ruler and four of his vehicles were burnt by the gang. He said the Igwe had been in captivity for over 29 days and his whereabouts still unknown.

“We have reported the matter to all the police Commands in the State. We have also written several petitions to the House of Assembly and the governor, till date, no response to our complaints. As the chief security officer of the State, we urge Governor Obiano, as a matter of urgency, to intervene and rescue Igwe Nnaji as well as secure the life and property of our people,” he said.

Secretary, Ogwuaniocha Youth Association, Mr Franklin Chukwujioha, also urged the governor to declare one Mr Ogana and his gang wanted, for alleged kidnapping of the traditional ruler.

He lamented that the gang leader and his group members, who were arrested and charged to court for kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms, were granted bail.

A former councillor of the community, Mr Godwin Ngodi, said the crisis was as a result of the crude oil discovered in the community.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the State government, Mr Oscar Christopher, Chief Security Adviser to Governor Obiano, said the government, in collaboration with security agencies, was already looking into the group’s grievances. He promised to deliver their petition letters to the governor.

