Judex Okoro, Calabar

Hundreds of residents of Calabar yesterday marched around the streets of Calabar protesting against the abduction of ace broadcaster, Mr. Peter Tex Etim, by gunmen.

Mr. Etim, a staff of Cross River Broadcasting Corporation, CRBC, was kidnapped from his residence a year ago and has not been released by his abductors even after ransom was paid.

The protesters, mostly his relatives, colleagues sympathisers, and friends called on the government to hasten and bring back Peter Etim whether alive or dead.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the son, Mr. Alexander Etim, decried the state of insecurity in recent times and wondered why the security operatives could not rescue his father one year after he was whisked away by kidnappers.

Alexander said it was quite unfortunate that they could not even ascertain whether their father is still alive or dead, thereby putting the family members into perpetual agony.

«It’s been one year of unanswered questions, pain, and trauma. Indeed, we still continue to expect the return of our dear father to join his children.

“There is still no word, no details, no breakthrough and no pleasant news about what happened to Peter-Tex. We have engaged the police, DSS and other law enforcement agencies to unravel the mystery behind our father’s abduction to no avail.”

Lamenting further, he said: “Life has been unbearable given the fact that his whereabouts is yet unknown. Without our family head, our breadwinner and father we have been like sheep without a shepherd.

“What can we do as a family to bring back our father or do they want us to believe that he is dead? Who are the people that carried out this criminal operation? Are they still walking the streets of Calabar without any price paid?” he asked painfully.

He called on the state government, security agencies and Peter’s colleagues in the media to do their best to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the ace broadcaster.