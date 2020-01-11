Judex Okoro, Calabar

Hundreds of residents of Calabar yesterday marched round the streets of Calabar protesting.g against abduction of ace broadcaster, Mr. Peter Tex Etim, by gunmen.

Mr Etim, a staff of Cross River Broadcasting Corporatioj, CRBC, was kidnapped in his residence a year ago and has not been released by his abductors even as ransom has been paid.

The protesters, mostly his relatives, colleagues sympathisers and friends marched round some major streets of Calabar South including Watt Market, Chamley and White House at wee hours of Saturday, calling on government to appease bring back Peter Etim whether live or dead.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the son, Mr. Alexander Etim, decried the state of insecurity inrecent times and wondered why the security operatives cannot rescue his father one after he was whisked away by kidnappers..

Alexander said it is quite unfortunate that they cannot even ascertain whether their father is still alive or dead, thereby putting the family members into perpetual agony.

“It’s been one year of unanswered questions, pains, trauma, high expectations. Indeed, we still continue to expect the return of our dear father to join his children.

“There are still no word, no details, no breakthrough and no pleasant news about what happened to Peter-Tex. We have engaged the police, DSS and other law enforcement agencies to unravel the mystery behind our father’s abduction to no avail.”

Lamenting, he said: “Life has been unbearable giving the fact that our dad’s whereabout is yet unknown. Wthout our family head, our breadwinner and father we have been like sheep without shepherd.

“What can we do as family to bring back our father or do they want us to believe that he is dead? Who are the people who carried out this criminal operations; are they still walking the streets of Calabar without any price paid?,” he asked rhetorically.