From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was unrest in Ede community, Osun State, on Thursday, as students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede protested the killing of a graduate of the polytechnic and one motorcyclist by an unknown assailant.

It was gathered that one of the victims, Hassan Adedeji, a graduate of Higher National Diploma (HND) in Banking and Finance, was shot with the motorcyclist whose name was not ascertained, on Wednesday evening.

The incident, according to findings, happened at the Agbalemobode area, very close to the second gate in Ede.

The students made burn tyres on the roads and prevent vehicular movement for hours.

The spokesperson of the polytechnic, Sola Lawal, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, said the student was waiting to be called for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) before the ‘unfortunate incident.’

He said the polytechnic management is very saddened about the unfortunate incident and appealed to the students to remain calm.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, security operatives have been making efforts to arrest the suspected killer. He said the suspect would face the wrath of the law.

The management commiserated the family of the victims and prayed that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Yemisi Opalola, who also confirmed the incident, said one Rasheed Okoolu is a prime suspect and he has fled.

Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has directed his officers to fish out the suspect and make sure he is made to face the law.

Also, the management of the polytechnic has suspended the ongoing Rector’s Cup till further notice.

A statement from the office of the Director of Sport in the polytechnic signed by one O. O. Oni said the games would resume as soon as normalcy returns to the community.