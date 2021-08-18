From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Youths in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest over the killing of a teenager at Mokola area of the city.

The protesters barricaded all the roads, leading to the popular Mokola Roundabouts and also made bonfire. They later took the dead body to the state secretariat Agodi to report alleged killers of the boy to Governor Seyi Makinde.

The boy, according to some of the protesters, was an apprentice in a printing outfit at Mokola, and was silenced with bullets at Uncle Joe Bus Stop area of Mokola around 2:30a.m., when his boss sent him to buy food for him.

But the protesters fingered some personnel of Amotekun Corps in the state as those responsible for the boy’s death. But the Commandant of security agency, Col Olayinka Olayanju (retd) said dismissed the allegation

A resident of Mokola, Akeem Idris, said: “A boy was killed at Mokola and that is why they are protesting. They blocked everywhere. The boy that was killed was going to buy food for his boss because he was a printer’s apprentice.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached on his phone as he neither pickes calls made to his mobile phone, nor replied text message sent to him as well.

But the Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Olayanju said: “On my honour, Amotekun has nothing to do with the incident at Mokola. There are policemen and other private security men guarding the Lotto house and around the area. You can find out if Amotekun vehicle was found around that area.

“If there is any evidence implicating any of my operative, I assure you, we will not spare them. We don’t condone indiscipline and no one will be happy with extra judicial killing. We are here to protect the people and can’t be going against the people.”