From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A youth group known as the Coalition For Justice, Peace And True Democracy on Thursday led over five hundred youths in the State to a protest accusing former governor ,Emeka Ihedioha and former Secretary to the State Government ,Uche Onyeagucha as well as the house representative member for Oguta,Ohaji/Egbema, Oru west,Kingsley Uju of fuelling the insecurity in the State by their utterances.

The group led by Ikechukwu Ahumaraeze had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate what they alleged as seditious statements by these political leaders.

Speaking at the government house entrance after protesting on the major streets,Ahunmaraeze said “There are certain issues that give a reason for grave concern such as the shameful display on the 28th day of July 2022, Uche Onyeagocha addressed Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state at the VIP reception of the Sam Mbakwe cargo airport.

“We recall the unkind statement made by Gerald Iron, a former house of representative member and deputy to the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha who said they would “make Imo ungovernable” for the APC.

“Emeka Ihedioha has on so many occasions said that he must be the governor of Imo State, one of which was a verbal attack on the governor of Kano state his excellency Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at a function for not recognizing him as the governor of Imo state.” Ahunmaraeze said.

He also added “The people of Imo State are not going to relent if actions are not taken, we will resist all forms of treason to the people of Imo state. Our best assurance is that our cry to save our democracy from impending danger will be harkened to.”

The group demanded that the governor be given a peaceful atmosphere to continue to deliver good governance to the Imo people. “The APC administration in Imo today has cured the deficit in road infrastructure without recourse to federal or local government roads, with 100 roads embarked on and 56 roads completely delivered

“They have nothing to stop the accountability and transparency of the state affairs so they have sought to galvanize terror against APC members and supporters in the state.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the democracy in Imo State by investigating them for the interest of the state,” they said.

However, the youths were received by the Chief of Staff to Governor Hope Uzodimma, Nnamdi Anyaehie, who received the group assured them he would deliver their message to the governor.

However, reacting, the Imo East Senatorial Candidate of the PDP, Onyeagucha, said: “I have always referred him, Ihedioha, as the authentic governor elected by Imo voters.”

Also, when the Former governor Emeka Ihedioha, Special Adviser on Media, Chibuike Onyekwu, was contacted said “It is petty and laughable for Uzodimma to turnaround and accuse His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and other innocent and patriotic citizens and leaders of the PDPin Imo State of fanning insecurity.

” This is one of the sponsored antics by Governor Hope Uzodimma and his cohorts to divert the attention of the public from the failures of his regime. Few weeks ago he sponsored the fake news against His Excellency Emeka Ihedioha, alleging that he attacked His Excellency, Peter Obi and the Igbo.

” This was aimed at pitching Hon. Ihedioha against the people. But it failed. We are aware that he has recruited some persons within the PDP to pretend to be running for Governor in 2023 but the aim is to fight Hon. Ihedioha ahead of the PDP governorship primaries.

“All in a bid to stop Hon. Ihedioha and the PDP ahead of 2023 election. For politicising insecurity, Senator Uzodimma has, again, demonstrated lack of grasp and understanding of the real issues of governance. Senator Uzodimma should concentrate on redeeming the state and stop chasing shadows.

“He should leave Hon. Ihedioha and the PDP leaders alone and saddle himself with providing solution to the maladministration and insecurity in the state. Needless to say Hon. Ihedioha cannot engage or sponsor insecurity under any guise but it is important to state that Senator Uzodimma is disturbed by the solidarity and love Hon. Ihedioha enjoys with the people of Imo State and unfortunately there’s nothing Uzodimma can do about it.

“Moreso, there is no amount of smear campaign and blackmail that can severe the relationship Hon. Ihedioha has with the people of Imo State and Nigerians. The people know who is who and Uzodimma knows that the people know his antecedents”. Onyeukwu said.