From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun State, on Sunday protested against the harassment of the ex-governor Olagubsoye Oyinlola by a faction of the party.

Younlola was harassed at Laim hotel when he visited the committee sent by the national Secretariat of the PDP and the attack has been linked to the candidate of the party in the 2018 governorship election in the state.

The protesters from all the fifteen wards in Odo-Otin converged on the home town of Oyinlola in Okuku and carried placards of various inscriptions such as “PDP Is Bigger Than Individual or Family,” “PDP Odo-Otin Say No To Impunity And Arrogance of Adeleke’s Family,” among others.

They called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate the attack and make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Speaking with Journalists during the protest, a former member of the Osun, condemned the harassment of Oyinlola, wanting that PDP would be destroyed by some elements if necessary step was not taken.

He accused Senator Ademola Adeleke of masterminding the attack, saying “by the time he (Oyinlola) was about to drive into the hotel, a faction of the PDP led by Adeleke sponsored an attack on him.

“If not the security agents if not because of quick intervention of security agents, only God knows what would have happened. Oyinlola is a person that has respect for elders, that is why they asked us to allow peace. Nobody has a monopoly of violence. The National Working Committee must be unbiased. Our elders must be respected. Senator Ayu should not follow the step of the disgraced Secondus,” he warned.

Also, Deaconess Funmilayo Adebisi, said Oyinlola does not deserve the harassment meted on him being a leader that has paid his due to ensure progress of the party.

She said, “we are protesting because of the harassment of our leaders in this local government and Osun state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Some days ago, they attacked him and we are so furious about it. This man is so good to so many people even those that attacked him, he has been helpful to them in one way or the other.

“We want the Inspector General of Police to look into it and make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book. We know that the attack was sponsored by Ademola Adeleke, Deji Adeleke and their cohorts.

Another leader of the PDP, Rasaq Oyelami, said, “traditional rulers and people of this local government condemn the attack on our leader.

“When they have not voted candidates that will elect the governorship candidate, there shouldn’t be any attack on anybody. They are calling him a thief and a betrayal when he did not steal anything from them.”