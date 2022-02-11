From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was unrest in the Ede community in Osun State, yesterday, as students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, protested the killing of a graduate of the institution and one motorcyclist by an unknown assailant.

It was gathered that one of the victims, Hassan Adedeji, a graduate of Higher National Diploma (HND) in Banking and Finance, was shot with the motorcyclist whose name was not ascertained, on Wednesday evening.

The incident, according to findings, happened at the Agbalemobode area, very close to the second gate in Ede. The students made burnt tyres on the roads and prevented vehicular movement for hours.

Spokesperson of the polytechnic, Sola Lawal, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, said the student was waiting to be called for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) before the ‘unfortunate incident.’

He said the polytechnic management was very saddened about the unfortunate incident and appealed to the students to remain calm.

He said that security operatives were making efforts to arrest the suspected killer for him to face the wrath of the law. The management commiserated with the family of the victims and prayed that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Spokesperson of the police in the state, Yemisi Opalola, who also confirmed the incident, said one Rasheed Okoolu, who is on the run, is a prime suspect.

Opalola said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has directed his officers to fish out the suspect and make sure he is made to face the law.

Also, the management of the polytechnic has suspended the ongoing Rector’s Cup till further notice.

A statement from the office of the Director of Sports in the polytechnic, signed by one O. O. Oni said the games would resume as soon as normalcy returns to the community.